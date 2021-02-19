Survival Z is created by Ember Entertainment and is a unique take on a genre that many people are already huge fans of.

After being teased last month, Apple Arcade now has a new roguelike game for players to test their skills against. Survival Z also has tower defense elements thrown in and you can download it for free as part of Apple's game subscription service now.

Humanity is left in shambles and it's up to players to stand up against hordes of zombies. Survivors are scattered everywhere, with many lost in the wild. It's up to the players to use their wits and strength to save those that remain from the deadly zombies. They'll choose their way along randomly generated paths to battle through 50 unique levels crawling with the infected. With ever-changing routes that create endless replayability, no two runs through a zone will ever be the same. Place traps and obstacles to increase their chances of survival, level up and upgrade their characters and equipment, and fight alongside other survivors to defeat their enemies and live to see another day.

Available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, gamers will enjoy more than 15 playable characters across 50 different levels. The nature of the game means you shouldn't encounter the same route twice which is something that definitely won't harm replayability!

Survival Z is available for free from the App Store now. Make That's so long as you're an Apple Arcade subscriber, that is. The service is available for $4.99 per month or as part of the Apple One subscription bundle.