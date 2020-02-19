What you need to know
- Apple has announced a new movie for Apple TV+.
- The original movie will star Mahershala Ali.
- It'll go into production this Spring.
Apple has announced a new, original movie that will be coming to its Apple TV+ streaming service. The movie is called "Swan Song" and it will star Mahershala Ali.
While Apple didn't say when we can expect the movie to be ready for us to watch, it did say that it will go into production this spring. It will also have a run in theaters before becoming exclusively available to Apple TV+ subscribers.
"Swan Song" is a genre-bending drama that will be directed by Academy Award winner Benjamin Cleary ("Stutterer"), who also wrote the project. Set in the near future, the film explores how far someone will go, and how much they'll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love. Mahershala Ali will star in the film as Milo.
Director Cleary spoke about his vision for the movie as well as Apple's roll in making it happen.
"I've been developing 'Swan Song' for a while and when I sat down with Apple it was immediately clear they completely understood my vision," said Benjamin Cleary. "Once Mahershala agreed to join us I knew we had something really special. To be making this movie with Mahershala and Anonymous at Apple is an absolute dream."
Once "Swan Song" is available on Apple TV+ you'll need the $4.99 per month subscription to enjoy it and the rest of the growing library of original content Apple has bankrolled.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
No, the video doing the rounds on social media isn't Apple's new iPhone 9
The video first appeared on TikTok before making the switch to Twitter. But it just isn't real.
Arlo adds HomeKit support to its Arlo Pro 3 smart camera system
Arlo has released a new firmware update that adds support for HomeKit to its newest camera system.
Picaso Lab's Classic Plus Case offers handsome protection for your MacBook
Sure, you can pop your MacBook into a cheap sleeve to protect it on the go, but perhaps it's time to upgrade to something more luxurious.
Remove cables with these amazing true wireless earbuds
True wireless earbuds have become super popular over the past several years. And with that come with many options including ones with super long battery life, ultra-portability, great sound quality, water resistance, and some are just really great all around.