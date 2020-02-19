Apple has announced a new, original movie that will be coming to its Apple TV+ streaming service. The movie is called "Swan Song" and it will star Mahershala Ali.

While Apple didn't say when we can expect the movie to be ready for us to watch, it did say that it will go into production this spring. It will also have a run in theaters before becoming exclusively available to Apple TV+ subscribers.

"Swan Song" is a genre-bending drama that will be directed by Academy Award winner Benjamin Cleary ("Stutterer"), who also wrote the project. Set in the near future, the film explores how far someone will go, and how much they'll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love. Mahershala Ali will star in the film as Milo.

Director Cleary spoke about his vision for the movie as well as Apple's roll in making it happen.

"I've been developing 'Swan Song' for a while and when I sat down with Apple it was immediately clear they completely understood my vision," said Benjamin Cleary. "Once Mahershala agreed to join us I knew we had something really special. To be making this movie with Mahershala and Anonymous at Apple is an absolute dream."

Once "Swan Song" is available on Apple TV+ you'll need the $4.99 per month subscription to enjoy it and the rest of the growing library of original content Apple has bankrolled.