T-Mobile and SiriusXM have today announced a brand new version of Pandora exclusive to T-Mobile customers on iOS and Android.

In a press release the companies stated:

SiriusXM and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that T-Mobile wireless customers will get more with exclusive access to a free, first-of-its-kind Pandora streaming experience with unprecedented listener benefits, including ad-free radio weekends, special "Top Tracks" music stations powered by popular SiriusXM channels, and early access to SiriusXM original podcasts – just for being a part of the T-Mobile family. Beginning Tuesday, March 23, any T-Mobile customer with T-Mobile Tuesdays can get free access to this special enhanced version of Pandora's classic personalized music experience featuring ad-free radio weekends through March 2022.

CMO of SiriusXM Denise Karkos said that the move built on T-Mobile and Pandora's longstanding relationship, and that it would deliver "even more for T-Mobile customers".

Pandora's ad-free radio weekends for T-Mobile will include the free classic Pandora experience, with personalized music stations that can be custom-tuned, along with tens of thousands of podcasts. Other benefits include special 'Top Tracks' music stations, exclusive access to SiriusXM original podcasts, and early access to new episodes of podcasts from SiriusXM on Pandora.

The offer can be redeemed by T-Mobile customers by download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on either Android or iOS. Beginning on March 23, users can save and redeem the Pandora offer through the Pandora app.

