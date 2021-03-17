What you need to know
- There's a new version of Pandora just for T-Mobile customers.
- The carrier and SiriusXM announced a new version that will include "unprecedented listener benefits".
- That includes ad-free weekends on radio stations and more.
T-Mobile and SiriusXM have today announced a brand new version of Pandora exclusive to T-Mobile customers on iOS and Android.
In a press release the companies stated:
SiriusXM and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced that T-Mobile wireless customers will get more with exclusive access to a free, first-of-its-kind Pandora streaming experience with unprecedented listener benefits, including ad-free radio weekends, special "Top Tracks" music stations powered by popular SiriusXM channels, and early access to SiriusXM original podcasts – just for being a part of the T-Mobile family.
Beginning Tuesday, March 23, any T-Mobile customer with T-Mobile Tuesdays can get free access to this special enhanced version of Pandora's classic personalized music experience featuring ad-free radio weekends through March 2022.
CMO of SiriusXM Denise Karkos said that the move built on T-Mobile and Pandora's longstanding relationship, and that it would deliver "even more for T-Mobile customers".
Pandora's ad-free radio weekends for T-Mobile will include the free classic Pandora experience, with personalized music stations that can be custom-tuned, along with tens of thousands of podcasts. Other benefits include special 'Top Tracks' music stations, exclusive access to SiriusXM original podcasts, and early access to new episodes of podcasts from SiriusXM on Pandora.
The offer can be redeemed by T-Mobile customers by download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on either Android or iOS. Beginning on March 23, users can save and redeem the Pandora offer through the Pandora app.
You can get started on a T-Mobile plan from our roundup of Best iPhone deals including great offers on the iPhone SE 2020
2021 iPad Pro not shipping until April at the earliest, says Digitimes
A new Digitimes report indicates the new 2021 iPad Pro is expected to begin shipping in April at the very eariest, amidst reports Apple's March event will actually take place in April.
Apple's $4.7 billion Green Bond fund is starting to pay dividends
A new press release from Apple has revealed the company funded 17 Green Bond projects in 2020, resulting in the generation of 1.2 gigawatts of renewable energy and a 921,000 metric ton reduction in carbon emissions.
Google follows Apple in halving Google Play fees, with one major difference
Google has announced that it is halving its Google Play fees to 15% for all developers on their first $1 million in revenue, a move it says affects 99% of developers.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.