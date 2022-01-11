What you need to know
- T-Mobile says that it is not to blame for iCloud Private Relay not working on its network.
- The company says that it has discovered a bug in iOS 15.2 that is causing the issue.
- According to the company, it is affecting all carriers - not just T-Mobile.
T-Mobile says the blame falls on Apple for users who have noticed that iCloud Private Relay stopped working on the carrier's network.
Yesterday, it was reported that T-Mobile customers were finding that iCloud Private Relay did not work on T-Mobile's cellular network. It wasn't just T-Mobile either - customers from Verizon were also reporting the issue. At first, some thought that the carrier was disabling the feature at the network level.
In a statement to 9to5Mac, the company says that the issue actually lies with Apple. According to the company, a bug in iOS 15.2 turns the setting off by default for users - even if they had it turned on before the update.
Overnight our team identified that in the 15.2 iOS release, some device settings default to the feature being toggled off. We have shared this with Apple. This is not specific to T-Mobile. Again though, we have not broadly blocked iCloud Phone Relay.
The company did clarify, however, that using certain features with the carrier like parental controls does require that iCloud Private Relay be turned off in order for T-Mobile's features to work.
Customers who chose plans and features with content filtering (e.g. parent controls) do not have access to the iCloud Private Relay to allow these services to work as designed. All other customers have no restrictions.
iCloud Private Relay launched as a beta with iOS 15 and allows users to browse the web in private without carriers or internet providers having access to who is searching for what.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Where can Apple go next with Apple TV?
Fifteen years in, Apple TV is no longer a hobby for Apple. So what does the next revolution for the device look like?
AirTag isn't the first item tracker, but it's the first people care about
Apple's AirTag is getting some bad press and that could get much, much worse. A fix is needed. But does anyone know what that fix is?
Apple TV+ thriller 'Suspicion' premieres February 4, watch the trailer now
Apple TV+ has confirmed that highly anticipated thriller series 'Suspicion' will premiere on the streaming service on February 4.
Add AirPlay 2 to your audio setup with these connected receivers
Want to keep the tunes flowing as you walk into your home theater? Or do you want to build your own surround sound system using your existing AirPlay 2 speakers? You can do all of that, and more, with the best AirPlay 2 receivers.