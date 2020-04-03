We're big fans of Pad & Quill's accessories for Apple devices, though the company's gear is certainly not the cheapest. However, you can make the most of a limited-time promotion on its premium leather Apple Watch bands with 25% off regular prices. All you have to do to save is enter code WATCH25 during checkout. Shipping is free.

For those who are unfamiliar with Pad & Quill, the company is well known fo their beautifully crafted leather bags, iPhone and iPad cases, and more. We've reviewed a few of their products here before, including the Bella Fino iPhone 11 Pro Case and their Woodline case. Their products are exquisite and high calibur quality, and we have a lot of good things to say.

The company's Apple Watch bands include the Lowery Edition Cuff that falls from $99.95 to $74.96 with the above coupon. The most affordable option is the Field Strap which goes from its already-discounted $79.45 price to just $59.59. Both feature premium full-grain leather and durable metal lugs.

Even the limited editon 80 Year Lowry Cuff is eligible for this discount. This is a special cuff band, as Pad & Quill found an 80-year-old stash of vegetable tanned leather in Europe and fully restored it. The Lowry Cuff Band itself is gorgeous and perfect for minimalists. It features a soft leather interior lining and is carefully stitched together with a UV resistant stitching. It comes in 42/44mm sizes for all generations of Apple Watch, which should fit 125-225mm wrists.

Other related items like the TechFolio Apple Watch Case and Leather Balm are also eligible for the discount, though that coupon code won't work forever.