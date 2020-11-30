There are a lot of great Black Friday Apple deals over the weekend that have extended into Cyber Monday , so you may have picked up a new Apple device. Whether it's a new iPhone, iPad, or Mac, you should also get some shiny new headphones to go with it. The Anker SoundCore Q20 headphones are a fantastic option to consider, and they won't break the bank, even more so with this fantastic Cyber Monday deal. Right now, you can get the SoundCore Q20 for just $44.99, which is 36% or $25 off the normal $69.99 price.

Anker SoundCore Q20 gives you high-quality sound and reduces ambient noise. This is a fantastic pair of headphones, especially at this price.

Whether you're just listening to music on your Apple device or working from home and need to hunker down and focus, a good pair of headphones goes a long way. I can't live without good headphones, but you don't have to pay a lot for great quality. The Anker SoundCore Q20 is a high-quality headphone that won't go over budgets.

The SoundCore Q20 is a lightweight and comfortable headphone that comes in either black or silver. Personally, I think the silver color looks fantastic with the soft white leather ear pads. They also fold down to fit the included carrying case easily, making this a perfect headphone to take with you as you travel.

With SoundCore Q20, you get custom 40mm dynamic drivers that produce hi-res audio and 100% stronger bass. These headphones also reduce outside ambient noise by up to 90%, so you can fully immerse yourself in your music. It has a digital ANC algorithm to help you detect and cancel out low and mid-frequency noises like cars and airplane engines.

You get about 40 hours of listening time with the SoundCore Q20s at 60% volume and about 60 hours in standard music mode. By charging it for five minutes, you get four hours of listening time — impressive!

There are many headphones on sale for Cyber Monday, but Anker SoundCore Q20 is one of the best for the price. We are big fans of Anker products in general, so this is a Cyber Monday deal that you don't want to pass on if you need headphones. For more savings, check out our Cyber Monday Apple deals!