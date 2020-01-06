What you need to know
- A new YouTube video takes viewers behind the scenes of "The Morning Show."
- It features cast and crew speaking about the show.
- They speak about the characters and what they mean to them.
Apple has released a new Apple TV+ video to YouTube in which "The Morning Show" crew and cast take viewers behind the scenes of the popular show.
"The Morning Show" might not have picked up any Golden Globes but it's still proven considerably more popular than early reviews might have suggested. And with the first season having drawn to a close Apple has shared a new behind-the-scenes video.
Reese Witherspoon, the show's "Bradley Jackson" and executive producer, says that "The Morning Show" is "one of the most fulfilling experiences" of her life. You can check the full almost-four-minute video out for more tidbits on how the show came together and why the cast feels it's so important.
What happens when the people you trust to tell the truth prove themselves to be dishonest? The Morning Show follows the free fall of an early morning newscast in the wake of a scandal, and its struggle to survive in an era when news arrives in the palm of your hand.
The Morning Show stars Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy winner Jennifer Aniston and Golden Globe winner Steve Carell in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on the morning news.
Apple TV+ arrived on November 1 and has proven popular despite initial reviews of shows like "The Morning Show" and "SEE" suggesting the content would not be up to par. Subscribers can pay $4.99 per month to watch Apple TV+ on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Some buyers of new Apple hardware can also get a free year of Apple TV+, too.
