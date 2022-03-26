Tamil Nadu students create incredible photo exhibition with iPhone 13 mini

Forty high school students in India have created a stunning photo exhibition shot on the iPhone 13 mini.

Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the work of the students from Tamil Nadu, whose work is now featured in the 'A Land of Stories' exhibition at the Egmore Museum in Chennai.

Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale. #ShotOniPhone https://t.co/t0DhNYWGvm pic.twitter.com/I30DTwZkbT — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 25, 2022

From the Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation:

Tamil Nadu is a land of endless stories. With all the diverse people, food, architecture, landscapes, and cultural trails it has, exploring Tamil Nadu through pictures is a great way to reflect its richness. The state's heritage, both natural and man-made, can be seen aplenty across its length and breadth. That is exactly what these young artists from all over Tamil Nadu were invited to document over the last few months. This exhibition is a collective of their photographs that portrays Tamil Nadu and its stories through their lenses. The unfiltered vision of the students, and the endless stories of Tamil Nadu, come together and hope to strike a compelling narrative with the viewer.

The exhibition will run through April 17, 2022, and will feature weekend guided tours. The installation is also on display at the Aptronix store in VR Mall, Chennai.

Apple's iPhone 13 mini is one of the best iPhones for users who want a small form factor iPhone, however, there are reports that Apple plans to replace the mini with a new 'Max' iPhone 14 that will sit alongside the regular sized device in its lineup. The device is not expected to receive a new A-Series chip this year.