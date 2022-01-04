Accessory maker Targus has announced a new backpack that comes with Apple's Find My technology built in, removing the need for a homegrown solution like stashing an AirTag into a normal bag. The snappily-named Cypress Hero Backpack with Find My Technology will go on sale this spring/summer and will retail for $149.99, Targus confirmed in a press release.

Targus says that the bag is a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree and is sustainable thanks to the fact it's constructed from 26 recycled plastic water bottles.

Targus continues its mission to create a more sustainable future with the expansion of its EcoSmart® Collection of laptop bags and tablet cases made from recycled materials. New to its Cypress™ with EcoSmart Collection, Targus is introducing its Cypress Hero Backpack with Apple® Find My™ Technology, a high-tech, sustainable backpack constructed from 26 recycled plastic water bottles. A CES® 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, the backpack has a built-in location tracker that enables its owner to find it on the Find My app if it goes missing.

Got your bag to hand but managed to lose your iPhone? Targus has thought of that as well, with a button making it easy to "ping" an iPhone to help you find it. The bag itself comes with a replaceable battery that is rechargeable via USB and is protected against theft thanks to its integration with Apple's tracking network, the company says.

You can learn more about the new bag in the full Targus press release while you wait for it to be made available for purchase.