A new report says Apple "is nearing an order" for In with the Devil, a new series for Apple TV+ starring Taron Egerton.

From Variety:

Apple is nearing an order for the limited series "In with the Devil," with Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser onboard to star, Variety has learned. The six-episode series would be based on the 2010 novel "In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption" by James Keene and Hillel Levin. The book tells the story of Keene's real life when he was sentenced to prison but offered his freedom in exchange for coaxing a confession out of a fellow inmate, a suspected serial killer.

The series is reportedly "told through the lens of an intimate relationship between two prisoners", tapping into the lengths that people will go to for redemption. Egerton would reportedly start as Keene in the series. The show will also reportedly star Paul Walter Hauser (BlacKkKlansman, Cobra Kai, Kingdom, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia). The show will be written and executive produced by Dennis Lehane.

Egerton is already involved with an Apple TV+ title Tetris about Hank Rogers, the video game designer who secured the rights to distribute Tetris on consoles, the series was reported back in November. According to this most recent report, Egerton is already filming that Apple original in Scotland.