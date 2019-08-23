Taylor Swift on Friday released her seventh studio album, Lover, and you can listen to it now on Apple Music.

In the lead up to Lover's release Swift has introduced a handful of singles including "ME!," "You Need to Calm Down," "The Archer," and "Lover." Today you can listen to the album in its entirety in what's being referred to as the singer's most "free-spirited" record yet.

Apple Music's editors' notes reflects on Swift's journey: