Tears of Themis, a new romance detective game courtesy of miHoYo Limited, will be available for download from the App Store on July 29. You can pre-order the game now, with everyone who does so also getting some free in-game content to go with it.

The game looks like it's going to be a love it or hate it affair in which you're a rookie attorney that becomes "entangled deeper and deeper into a great conspiracy throughout your investigations." That sounds promising!

The App Store description continues:

What seemed to be independent cases slowly begins to link together and form a larger picture. The hand behind it all has no regards for social order and aims only to destroy all that is decent and good. As the truth becomes more obscure and shrouded in mystery, the lines between good and evil blurs. With the world against you and the words of reason falling on deaf ears... Will you still be determined to stand by your choices and beliefs?

Throughout the game you'll find yourself searching through crime scenes in your quest to reveal the truth, creating "cherished memories" as you go. There's a trailer, too.