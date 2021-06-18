What you need to know
- Tears of Themis is a romance detective game that's available for pre-order now.
- The game will unlock on July 29 and is free with in-app purchases.
Tears of Themis, a new romance detective game courtesy of miHoYo Limited, will be available for download from the App Store on July 29. You can pre-order the game now, with everyone who does so also getting some free in-game content to go with it.
The game looks like it's going to be a love it or hate it affair in which you're a rookie attorney that becomes "entangled deeper and deeper into a great conspiracy throughout your investigations." That sounds promising!
The App Store description continues:
What seemed to be independent cases slowly begins to link together and form a larger picture. The hand behind it all has no regards for social order and aims only to destroy all that is decent and good. As the truth becomes more obscure and shrouded in mystery, the lines between good and evil blurs. With the world against you and the words of reason falling on deaf ears... Will you still be determined to stand by your choices and beliefs?
Throughout the game you'll find yourself searching through crime scenes in your quest to reveal the truth, creating "cherished memories" as you go. There's a trailer, too.
Tears of Themis is free to download with in-app purchases available. Pocket Gamer notes that those who pre-order will get freebies, too.
Tears of Themis will be available as a free-to-play game with in-app purchases on both the App Store and Google Play Store, with pre-registration now open. As soon as 500,000 players have pre-registered, there will be milestone rewards like a free Draw x10 reward unlocked for everyone, plus prizes for players who invite friends or take the survey for feedback.
You can pre-order Tears of Themis from the App Store now.
