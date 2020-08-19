What you need to know
- "Ted Lasso" has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV+.
- The series just premiered on Apple's streaming service last week.
- The second season will feature ten episodes.
"Ted Lasso" has already won a second season.
Despite only having just recently premiered on Apple TV+, Apple has ordered a second season of the sports comedy. Announced in a press release, the order specifically calls for ten episodes that are set to debut next year. The show debuted the first three episodes so far, with the fourth episode coming this Friday.
The fourth episode of the sports smash comedy will premiere globally this Friday, August 21 on Apple TV+. In this week's new episode, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) hosts the team's annual charity benefit, where Ted stages a reconciliation between Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie (Phil Dunster).
The series follows Ted Lasso, an American football coach who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England. Jason Sudeikis executive produces and stars in the series. Bill Lawrence, who's past shows include "Spin City" and "Scrubs," also executive produces.
Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs") via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.
If you haven't checked the series out yet, take a look at the trailer below:
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Taste new teas for a dollar with Dollar Tea Club Subscription Box
Subscription boxes can be a fun, though pricey, way to try new things. Enter Dollar Tea Club: they offer a variety of subscription boxes starting at just a buck.
Apple enlists lawyers from Samsung case to defend against Epic Games
Apple has enlisted the help of the lawyers from its second case against Samsung and dispute with Qualcomm as counsel in its legal fight with Epic Games. A judge has extended the amount of time Apple has to respond to a recent Epic motion.
Apple and Google's contact tracing tech is coming to another U.S. state
Pennsylvania has announced that it plans to launch a contact tracing app using Apple and Google's technology in September.
Hey Siri, make it rain with these HomeKit sprinkler controllers
HomeKit sprinkler controllers make it easy to keep up with your watering needs thanks to automations, scenes, and of course Siri. Take your watering game to the next level with the best HomeKit options around.