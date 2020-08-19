"Ted Lasso" has already won a second season.

Despite only having just recently premiered on Apple TV+, Apple has ordered a second season of the sports comedy. Announced in a press release, the order specifically calls for ten episodes that are set to debut next year. The show debuted the first three episodes so far, with the fourth episode coming this Friday.

The fourth episode of the sports smash comedy will premiere globally this Friday, August 21 on Apple TV+. In this week's new episode, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) hosts the team's annual charity benefit, where Ted stages a reconciliation between Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Jamie (Phil Dunster).

The series follows Ted Lasso, an American football coach who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England. Jason Sudeikis executive produces and stars in the series. Bill Lawrence, who's past shows include "Spin City" and "Scrubs," also executive produces.

If you haven't checked the series out yet, take a look at the trailer below: