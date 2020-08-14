What you need to know
- There are two news shows on Apple TV+.
- Ted Lasso is a comedy series about a football coach hired to coach soccer in England.
- Boys State is an award-winning political documentary.
Two brand new shows, Ted Lasso and Boys State are now available on Apple TV+. Both shows were released onto the platform on Friday.
Ted Lasso is a comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis as a Kansas football coach hired to coach a soccer team in England, despite having no prior experience. From Apple's website:
Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.
In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence ("Scrubs") via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly and Brendan Hunt, and is based on the pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports.
The second show, Boys State is an award-winning documentary about a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors try to create their own government:
The sensational winner of the Grand Jury Prize for documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival, "Boys State" is a wildly entertaining and continually revealing immersion into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government. Filmmakers Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine closely track the escalating tensions that arise within a particularly riveting gubernatorial race, training their cameras on unforgettable teenagers like Ben, a Reagan-loving arch-conservative who brims with confidence despite personal setbacks, and Steven, a progressive-minded child of Mexican immigrants who stands by his convictions amidst the sea of red. In the process, they have created a complex portrait of contemporary American masculinity, as well as a microcosm of our often dispiriting national political divisions that nevertheless manages to plant seeds of hope.
Both Boys State and four episodes of Ted Lasso are available now!
