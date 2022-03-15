The ongoing SXSW event in Austin, Texas is often a great place for Apple TV+ to share content and get its people in front of fans and members of the press. And that was the plan for the people behind hit show Ted Lasso as well — but that dastardly DST time change nearly put paid to the whole thing.

According to a Deadline report, Jason Sudeikis, co-creator Brendan Hunt, and writer and star Brett Goldstein were supposed to join the event via Zoom. And they did, but it didn't all go as it was supposed to after the trio got mixed up in terms of timing — they're all in London to film the third season of Ted Lasso and the UK doesn't change its times for another couple of weeks.

Sudeikis was joined by co-creator Brendan Hunt and writer and star Brett Goldstein, who were Zooming from the back of cars as they moved from one location to the Ted Lasso locker room. "It's a f@cking disaster," joked Goldstein, who cut out periodically as he went through a tunnel. "I'm trying to figure out what the f@ck is going on right now," he said at another point.

While everyone did finally sync up and the event got underway, none of the three Zoom callers were keen to let the cat out of the bag about what we can expect from season three. However, Hunt did suggest that we can look forward to something of an origin story in terms of two characters in particular.

The trio didn't give much away about season three of the show, which is showrun by Bill Lawrence. But Hunt, who also plays Coach Beard, did tease that viewers will see a bit more of the origin story between Hannah Waddingham's Rebecca Welton and her cheating ex-husband Rupert Mannion, played by Anthony Head. "I think we might see more of people's origin stories in season three," he said.

That's something to look forward to later this year — we expect the third season of Ted Lasso to land towards the final few months of 2022.

That's something to look forward to later this year — we expect the third season of Ted Lasso to land towards the final few months of 2022.