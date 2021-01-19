Apple TV+ smash-hit Ted Lasso has picked up three nominations in various categories at the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards.

From Deadline:

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards unveiled its series nominees on Monday with Netflix's Ozark and The Crown leading the pack with six nominations each. Film nominees and the ceremony's format will be revealed on February 8. The winners will be announced at 7 p.m. March 7 on the CW, with Taye Diggs is set to return as host for a third time.

Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso was the only title from the platform to pick up any nominations. It was nominated in the Best Comedy category, whilst Jason Sudeikis received a nomination for 'Best Actor in a Comedy Series' for his role as Lasso. Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca) was also nominated for her role in the 'Best supporting actress in a comedy series' category.

Production on season two of Ted Lasso officially began last week. From that story:

Ted Lasso quickly became one of the breakout series on Apple TV+ last year, and everyone has been anticipating for them to get to work on the second season. Today, the Apple TV account on Twitter announced that production on the second season of the show has officially begun.

Recent reports note the show is planned for three seasons, and that the third season might well be the last. Creator Bill Lawrence stated in an interview that Sudeikis was mapping the show out as a "three-season show."