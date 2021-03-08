Hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso has won three Critics Choice awards. In fact, it won all three that it was originally nominated for.

Announced over the weekend, the Critics Choice Awards winners included some of the biggest names in the industry, not least the late Chadwick Boseman who picked up the Best Actor award for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Netflix.

The three wins saw Ted Lasso pick up Best Comedy Series while star Jason Sudeikis won for Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Hannah Waddingham picked up Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. the show was in some good company, too.

In the series categories, "The Crown" took four categories, the most of the night, winning Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Josh O'Connor, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Emma Corrin, and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson. In the comedy genre, "Ted Lasso" won all three categories for which it was nominated: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham. "The Queen's Gambit" took the prize for Best Limited Series, and its leading lady Anya Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.

It was a good weekend for Apple TV+ as it continues to prove its worth among bigger catalogs from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The $4.99 per month subscription service includes TV shows and movies and can be watched on a variety of streaming devices including some great TVs.