What you need to know
- Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso has won three Critics Choice awards.
- The show won all three awards that it was nominated for.
Hit Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso has won three Critics Choice awards. In fact, it won all three that it was originally nominated for.
Announced over the weekend, the Critics Choice Awards winners included some of the biggest names in the industry, not least the late Chadwick Boseman who picked up the Best Actor award for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom on Netflix.
The three wins saw Ted Lasso pick up Best Comedy Series while star Jason Sudeikis won for Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Hannah Waddingham picked up Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. the show was in some good company, too.
In the series categories, "The Crown" took four categories, the most of the night, winning Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Josh O'Connor, Best Actress in a Drama Series for Emma Corrin, and Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Gillian Anderson. In the comedy genre, "Ted Lasso" won all three categories for which it was nominated: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham. "The Queen's Gambit" took the prize for Best Limited Series, and its leading lady Anya Taylor-Joy won Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television.
It was a good weekend for Apple TV+ as it continues to prove its worth among bigger catalogs from the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The $4.99 per month subscription service includes TV shows and movies and can be watched on a variety of streaming devices including some great TVs.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
March 23 Apple event could bring AirTags, new iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple TV
Apple might be set to lift the lid on a ton of new hardware.
Apple VR leak suggests 2022 release date, key features
A new research note from Apple supply chain guru Ming-Chi Kuo indicates Apple's VR headset is coming next year, and will be highly integrated with products like Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.
Apple to face trial over use of refurbished replacement devices
A class-action lawsuit against Apple is proceeding to trial over its use of refurbished devices and parts in repairs.
These are some of the best iPhone 12 cases you can find right now
The iPhone 12 made its debut release last October. Here are some of the greatest cases you can get right now to keep it protected.