Back in 2009, if you were paying any of attention to music, then you probably at some point heard The Temper Trap's "Sweet Disposition." The mega-hit song was one of the transformative songs that hit the airwaves that year. It was off the band's transformative debut album Conditions that launched their career into a whole new level.

It's been ten years since the release of Conditions, so let's look back at the album's legacy.

Before their big break, The Temper Trap was formed in Australia where they roamed around for a few years in anonymity with only EPs to their name before they recorded their debut album. They began recording Conditions in 2008 and carried on through 2009.

Finally, the date was set for the release of Conditions: June 19, 2009.

The first single off the album was "Sweet Disposition" and it put the band on the map. The super catchy song utilized a strong rift, lively drums and soaring vocals by frontman Dougy Mandagi to create a melodic rock anthem that just caught on. One thing that truly helped the song was being featured in the cult hit 500 Days of Summer that has since become one of the most iconic romantic comedy of all time.

The other major hit from the album was "Science of Fear" which gained a large following after being featured in the FIFA 10 soundtrack.

The Temper Trap continues to make music to this day, but whenever you search them nowadays, the first song that shows up is "Sweet Disposition" with the abstract Conditions album artwork. It's also constantly featured in playlists for the best hits of the 2000's on music streaming services and rightfully so. No great playlist from this era is complete without The Temper Trap.

