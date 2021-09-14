Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure sprints into Apple Arcade this Friday

Apple has confirmed that Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure will available in Apple Arcade and the App Store from this Friday, September 17.

The new game, which will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, will have gamers match three on-screen items as they work their way through temples and uncover new mysteries.

Play TEMPLE RUN as never before! Beat match 3 puzzles to uncover the mysteries of the ancient temple realm. Create powerful combos and use special pieces to become a Temple Champion! Assist the great adventurer, archeologist and Temple Runner Scarlett Fox as you solve puzzles to overcome the mysterious obstacles along your path.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade:

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure



There's a demon monkey on the loose! Play @TempleRun like never before as you conquer match-3 puzzles in search of Golden Idol treasures. Just don't let the 🐒 catch you! 🙈



⏰ Set a reminder: https://t.co/BolMOllIvZ pic.twitter.com/tD80IyotiJ — Apple Arcade (@AppleArcade) August 17, 2021

The new game will be free of in-app purchases and ads, just like every Apple Arcade game, ensuring nothing gets between you and your gaming!

Anyone looking to enjoy the new game as soon as possible can pre-regsiter for a download right now, ensuring the game will arrive on their devices as soon as it becomes available.

If you want to upgrade your Apple Arcade gaming experience, check out our list of the best game controllers for mobile gaming.