Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure sprints into Apple Arcade this Friday

What you need to know
- Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure is a new riff on the popular game and arrives on the App Store this Friday.
- Gamers will play on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV as they match three on-screen items and uncover mysteries.
Apple has confirmed that Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure will available in Apple Arcade and the App Store from this Friday, September 17.
The new game, which will be playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, will have gamers match three on-screen items as they work their way through temples and uncover new mysteries.
Play TEMPLE RUN as never before! Beat match 3 puzzles to uncover the mysteries of the ancient temple realm. Create powerful combos and use special pieces to become a Temple Champion!
Assist the great adventurer, archeologist and Temple Runner Scarlett Fox as you solve puzzles to overcome the mysterious obstacles along your path.
The new game will be free of in-app purchases and ads, just like every Apple Arcade game, ensuring nothing gets between you and your gaming!
Anyone looking to enjoy the new game as soon as possible can pre-regsiter for a download right now, ensuring the game will arrive on their devices as soon as it becomes available.
