The Apple Car project continues to hemorrhage talent but the road to Roaster isn't much better with delays upon delays meaning we still don't know for sure when the little speedster will be available. But new numbers shared by Lease Fetcher have the Roadster as the car most people are anticipating ahead of the Cybertruck and Apple Car.

Apple is rumored to have been working on an electric vehicle for a long time now and while expectations are high, a new study shows that it's the Tesla Roadster that people are most excited to get their hands on.

According to that report, the Tesla Roadster was the subject of web searches more than 8.5 million times during 2021, with Apple Car coming in with just 5.8 million globally.

Apple's EV might or might not be ready for an announcement in 2024 depending on which analyst you listen to but Roadster buyers should be able to get into their cars much sooner than that. The same goes for the humongous Cybertruck for that matter, too.

Outside of the Teslas and Apples of this world, people seem to be keen on the BMW i4, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ford F150 Lightning while the hugely impressive — and costly! — Mercedes-Benz EQS sits in tenth place behind a Nissan and a Cadillac!

In terms of cars that you can actually order today, it's all about Tesla once more. Its Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X take the first, second, fourth, and fifth spot in terms of search traffic respectively. Only the Porsche Taycan could find a space in the top five without carrying a Tesla logo.