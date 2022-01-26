What you need to know
- New research shows that people are most excited about the Tesla Roadster and Cybertruck.
- Apple Car comes in third in terms of most-searched EV.
- Cars from BMW, Chevrolet, and others make up the top ten.
Apple is rumored to have been working on an electric vehicle for a long time now and while expectations are high, a new study shows that it's the Tesla Roadster that people are most excited to get their hands on.
The Apple Car project continues to hemorrhage talent but the road to Roaster isn't much better with delays upon delays meaning we still don't know for sure when the little speedster will be available. But new numbers shared by Lease Fetcher have the Roadster as the car most people are anticipating ahead of the Cybertruck and Apple Car.
According to that report, the Tesla Roadster was the subject of web searches more than 8.5 million times during 2021, with Apple Car coming in with just 5.8 million globally.
Apple's EV might or might not be ready for an announcement in 2024 depending on which analyst you listen to but Roadster buyers should be able to get into their cars much sooner than that. The same goes for the humongous Cybertruck for that matter, too.
Outside of the Teslas and Apples of this world, people seem to be keen on the BMW i4, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ford F150 Lightning while the hugely impressive — and costly! — Mercedes-Benz EQS sits in tenth place behind a Nissan and a Cadillac!
In terms of cars that you can actually order today, it's all about Tesla once more. Its Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X take the first, second, fourth, and fifth spot in terms of search traffic respectively. Only the Porsche Taycan could find a space in the top five without carrying a Tesla logo.
Disney+ is launching in 42 more countries this summer
Disney+ has announced that it is launching in 42 countries this simmer including Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
Does iPhone 13 have a pink screen problem? Apple says ... maybe?
Some iPhone 13 owners are reporting an issue that manifests as a pink or purple display.
The Withings ScanWatch is the best non-Apple Watch smartwatch you can buy
Hybrid smartwatches have a lot going for themselves, and the best one now is the Withings ScanWatch. It's packed full of many of the great features that make the Apple Watch Series 7.
All the Nintendo Switch games coming in February 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in February. Highlights include KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE for Cloud, Ocean's Heart, and Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Cloud Version.