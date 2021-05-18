Apple's tvOS 14.5 update added a new Color Balance feature that promises to adjust your Apple TV's video output to look as great as possible without making changes to your TV's settings. But new tests carried out by a professional calibrator show that it could actually make things look worse than before.

Professional television calibrator Vincent Teoh was the one who carried out the tests, posting his findings to YouTube. Teoh tests three different TVs using two different Apple TV 4K boxes – and one of those TVs was a £30,000 reference monitor. After running Apple's Color Balance feature, the results showed a general shift towards blue, while overall color accuracy was less than ideal.

Check the video out and see for yourself.