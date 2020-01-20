What you need to know
Apple has shared an official trailer for "Visible: Out on Television" on YouTube. The show will arrive on Apple TV+ on February 14th and will comprise five episodes.
"Visible: Out on Television" investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the docuseries is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.
The new trailer shows glimpses of interviews with some huge names in the world of show business as they explain how they deal with an industry still coming to terms with its place in the LGBTQ+ community.
Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry. The docuseries features never-before-seen interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and dozens more. Visible: Out on Television is directed and executive produced by Ryan White (Ask Dr. Ruth, The Case Against 8, The Keepers). Jessica Hargrave, Wilson Cruz and Wanda Sykes also serve as executive producers.
You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription if you want to watch "Visible: Out on Television" come February 14. That means handing over $4.99 per month. All the family gets access from a single subscription and new device buyers also get a free year, too. Eligible devices include iPad, iPhone, Apple TV, iPod touch, and Mac.
