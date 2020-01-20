Apple has shared an official trailer for "Visible: Out on Television" on YouTube. The show will arrive on Apple TV+ on February 14th and will comprise five episodes.

"Visible: Out on Television" investigates the importance of TV as an intimate medium that has shaped the American conscience, and how the LGBTQ movement has shaped television. Combining archival footage with interviews with key players from the movement and the screen, the docuseries is narrated by Janet Mock, Margaret Cho, Asia Kate Dillon, Neil Patrick Harris and Lena Waithe. Each hour-long episode will explore themes such as invisibility, homophobia, the evolution of the LGBTQ character, and coming out in the television industry.

The new trailer shows glimpses of interviews with some huge names in the world of show business as they explain how they deal with an industry still coming to terms with its place in the LGBTQ+ community.