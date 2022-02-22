We've heard so many stories of AirTags being misused to stalk people and steal cars that it's difficult to remember them all. But there's a theory that we're only hearing about the tip of the iceberg and one German university has set out to find out just how bad things could be.

Alexander Heinrich, a researcher and Ph.D. student at Germany's Technical University of Darmstadt's Secure Mobile Networking Lab is one of the people behind AirGuard, an Android app that allows people to locate misused AirTag trackers. According to a CNET report, they plan to use that app to figure out just how many AirTags are out there, doing things they were never intended to do.

How does it intend to do that? AirGuard can run in the background, unlike Apple's own AirTag-finding app. If its users opt into the study, the app will allow its creators to collect anonymous data in an effort to build a more real picture of how bad the stalking problem is.

AirGuard users can opt into the study, which would enable Heinrich and his colleagues to collect anonymized data untraceable to individuals. Information collected includes the signal strength of discovered AirTags, the number of notifications sent to the user and the dates and times pegged to those alerts.

The study sounds like a solid one and it once again begs the question — why doesn't Apple's own app offer background device locating?

While AirTag might be the best iPhone item tracker around, it's almost too good and despite Apple's efforts to help make them as safe as possible there is no denying it's in the middle of a PR storm right now. The outcome of this new study seems unlikely to help.