AirPods are a great accessory for any of your Apple devices, from your iPhone to your iMac. But they can be a bit plain, only available in white. And while there are services out there that will offer to add some color to your AirPods for you, those are fairly expensive. Instead, you can also make this a fun DIY project. All you need is a precision knife and some electrical tape.

Products used in this guide

How to add color to your AirPods with electrical tape

Cut small strips of your chosen color of electrical tape. If you're adding, say, multiple colors, remember to cut tiny strips, you probably don't have as much room on the AirPods as you think. Wrap your tape strips around your AirPods in the pattern you want.

There you go. Be sure to add the tape to your AirPods carefully in order to get your desired result.

What you need

The two most important implements are tape and a precision knife.