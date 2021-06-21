Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to stock up on those items you know you're going to need throughout the year. Perhaps you got a great Apple Watch deal or you own one already, either way you're going to want some accessories. Whether you have the Apple Watch Series 6, SE, or an earlier model, here are some of the best Prime Day Apple Watch accessory deals under $30 (plus some bonus deals.)

Any Warphone 3 In 1 Wireless Charging Stand

Any Warphone 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand for Airpods, iPhone, and Apple Watch | 22% off at Amazon

If you have an Apple Watch, you have an iPhone, and you might have AirPods too. With the ability to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with just one cable, the Any Warphone 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand is an excellent way to declutter your nightstand.

Anker Powerport Power Strip Usb Render

Anker PowerPort Power Strip with USB | 22% off at Amazon

With so many electronic devices, it seems like there are never enough outlets. The PowerPort Power Strip comes with three standard outlets and three integrated USB-A ports. It also has a five-foot extension cord and flat plug, making it a great household power essential.

Bonus deals

Though AirPods certainly don't fall under the $30 price range, they are marked down for Amazon Prime Day. The Apple Watch and AirPods or AirPods Pro make a great match, especially if you like to exercise while listening to your favorite tunes or podcast and you don't want to have to carry your iPhone with you. If you've been thinking about pulling the trigger, there's no time like the present.

AirPods 2

AirPods | 25% off

AirPods are as popular as ever, and this deal is only going to add to that with 25% off the regular price of Apple's truly wireless earbuds.

Apple Airpods Pro

AirPods Pro | 24% off

Upgrade to Apple's AirPods Pro and you'll also get active noise cancellation. They are on sale at $59 off, which is a match for the lowest we have ever seen on Amazon, making now an excellent time to buy.

