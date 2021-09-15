Fans of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will rejoice that Nintendo is running yet another sweepstakes with merchandise related to the game. Announced today in a tweet, the sweepstakes is being hosted through the My Nintendo rewards program.

Enter for a chance to win a legendary collection of prizes in the Link & Loftwing - The Legend of #Zelda: #SkywardSwordHD Sweepstakes! #MyNintendo members can redeem 10 Platinum Points to enter, with up to 3 entries total. 5 lucky winners will be picked.https://t.co/5fHns8gEnc pic.twitter.com/Z9dsHAH7MC — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 15, 2021

Featured in the prize pack is a Link and Loftwing statue that is no longer in production, made by First 4 Figures and limited to only 2,500 units. A copy of Hyrule Historia by Dark Horse Comics is up for grabs as well, telling the story of the Legend of Zelda franchise from the series' history to the timelines along which each game takes place. Nintendo is also offering a high quality acrylic canvas print that features a lovely painting of Link on his Loftwing. Finally, arguably the most unique part of the package is a Zelda themed backpack made by Danielle Nicole has lovely earth tones, gold embroidery, and a Hylian Crest on the outer fabric.

Anyone 13 years and older can simply visit the My Nintendo Sweepstakes page to enter the sweepstakes. It costs 10 My Nintendo Platinum points to enter, and up to three entries are allowed per person. Only five winners will receive a prize pack, so those who are interested should enter before the deadline on October 18, 2021.

