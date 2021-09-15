What you need to know
- Nintendo is hosting another Skyward Sword sweepstakes through My Nintendo.
- Participants can enter for the chance to win an art print, limited edition statue, Hyrule Historia and a handmade Zelda backpack.
- Those who are interested can enter before October 18, 2021.
Fans of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword will rejoice that Nintendo is running yet another sweepstakes with merchandise related to the game. Announced today in a tweet, the sweepstakes is being hosted through the My Nintendo rewards program.
Featured in the prize pack is a Link and Loftwing statue that is no longer in production, made by First 4 Figures and limited to only 2,500 units. A copy of Hyrule Historia by Dark Horse Comics is up for grabs as well, telling the story of the Legend of Zelda franchise from the series' history to the timelines along which each game takes place. Nintendo is also offering a high quality acrylic canvas print that features a lovely painting of Link on his Loftwing. Finally, arguably the most unique part of the package is a Zelda themed backpack made by Danielle Nicole has lovely earth tones, gold embroidery, and a Hylian Crest on the outer fabric.
Anyone 13 years and older can simply visit the My Nintendo Sweepstakes page to enter the sweepstakes. It costs 10 My Nintendo Platinum points to enter, and up to three entries are allowed per person. Only five winners will receive a prize pack, so those who are interested should enter before the deadline on October 18, 2021.
Which of these items are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below!
Praise the Goddess
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
The Master Sword's origins
Long before the existence of Hyrule, people lived among the clouds and rode Loftwing birds through the skies. Dive down through the clouds and explore the land below. There's a princess to save, an evil enemy to defeat, and plenty of quirky characters to make things interesting along the way.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
