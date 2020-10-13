With the announcement of the new iPhone 12 lineup at the Apple Event, Apple will no longer be selling new iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max handsets. But right now, you can visit the Amazon Renewed Store and pick up a fully unlocked (and renewed) iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max.
I love my iPhone 11 Pro. It takes amazing photos and just looks and feels good in the hand. Rene Ritchie summarized his iPhone 11 Pro review as follows:
iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max
For the most discerning tech nerds around.
Not everyone needs this pro-level iPhone, but for those of you that need OLED, can't live without the triple-lens camera system, and thinks 4x4 MIMO LTE is where it's at, let me introduce you to my friend, the iPhone 11 Pro.
Fully unlocked
iPhone 11 Pro
Take it anywhere
You're not tied to any carrier; take this flagship iPhone anywhere you like. Get up to $170 off the retail price.
Maximum unlocked
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Larger size
The larger version of the flagship phone is just as amazing - but bigger.
Yes, these are renewed iPhones, not brand new. But you can't order a brand new iPhone 11 Pro anymore. Prices on these listings vary by color. Available storage size options are 64GB, 216GB, and 512GB. The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come in Gold, Midnight Green, Silver, and Space Gray. Popular sizes and colors are selling out, so don't wait if you want an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Though Apple no longer lists the iPhone 11 Pro on its website, the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE are still being sold new.
Amazon certifies that these pre-owned iPhones will look and work like new. They are backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.