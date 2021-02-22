What you need to know
- The third-generation AirPods might have been outed in new images.
- The new AirPods are similar to AirPods Pro in appearance.
Newly-leaked images appear to show us the third-generation AirPods ahead of a potential March 2021 launch. The new wireless earbuds borrow design cues from Apple's AirPods Pro just as had been rumored previously.
The images, shared by 52audio and Macrumors show both the AirPods and their new Charging Case. And yes, the third-generation earbuds look very similar to AirPods Pro including a new, wider case. that case is similar to the one that ships with AirPods Pro, too.
Unlike existing AirPods, this new third-generation model includes ear tips with earbuds designed to sit inside the ear rather than on it. That allows for a better fit and improved sound while preventing them from falling out quite so easily.
According to the reports, it also appears that the refreshed AirPods will include a system to help relieve pressure to make them more comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time.
According to 52audio and a provided caption of the leaked image, the new AirPods will feature a pressure-relieving system, the same technology featured in the AirPods Pro. The system is meant to equalize pressure within your ear to remove any discomfort from using the AirPods for a prolonged period of time.
We're also told that support for Spatial Audio will be included this time around, while playback sits at five hours between charges.
We don't know when the updated AirPods will ship but the smart money appears to be on a launch during the month of March. Fingers and toes are already crossed accordingly, with pricing expected to remain around the $150 mark.
