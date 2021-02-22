What you need to know The third-generation AirPods might have been outed in new images.

The new AirPods are similar to AirPods Pro in appearance.

Newly-leaked images appear to show us the third-generation AirPods ahead of a potential March 2021 launch. The new wireless earbuds borrow design cues from Apple's AirPods Pro just as had been rumored previously. The images, shared by 52audio and Macrumors show both the AirPods and their new Charging Case. And yes, the third-generation earbuds look very similar to AirPods Pro including a new, wider case. that case is similar to the one that ships with AirPods Pro, too.