- "Helpsters" is from the same people as "Sesame Street".
- The show has puppets helping people solve problems.
- The second season arrives on April 3.
Apple TV+ has shared a new trailer for the next season of its kids' show from the people behind "Sesame Street," and I can't wait to see "Helpsters" return to the screen.
The first season of the show was a hit in our household and the news that the second season is about to land perhaps has me more jazzed than my kids. But just watch this trailer and tell me I'm wrong.
They're back to solve it all. From the makers of Sesame Street, new episodes of Helpsters are coming to Apple TV+ April 3.
Meet Cody and the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems. Whether it's planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick, the Helpsters can figure anything out—because everything starts with a plan.
Looks great, right?
You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription running $4.99 per month to take it in, but really that's money well spent. Especially at a time where we're all stuck inside and need all the distractions we can get, right?
