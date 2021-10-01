Apple was rumored to be ready to announce new AirPods during the iPhone 13 event last month, but that ultimately didn't happen. Now, a new DigiTimes report claims that Apple will still get the new earbuds into stores before the end of the year.

The third-generation AirPods are already thought to be in mass production, with the reason behind the delay in launching as yet unknown. The new earbuds are thought to look similar to the current AirPods Pro, although they won't offer the same level of functionality as the more costly option.

If new AirPods are indeed already in mass production, Apple could potentially announce them at any moment without the need for a special event. While an event is expected to be held for a MacBook Pro refresh within weeks, AirPods refreshes do seem more likely to happen via press release.

Apple's plans for the launch of other products have been hampered by worldwide component and shipping delays, so it's possible that is one of the reasons behind Apple's seemingly delayed launch.

When the refresh does happen it's a safe bet that the new AirPods will be the best iPhone earbuds on the market, at least for most people. AirPods Pro will always be an option for people seeking additional features, while AirPods Max are also available for people who prefer on-ear listening.