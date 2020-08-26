What you need to know
- Three new docuseries are coming to Apple TV+ this fall.
- "Tiny World," "Becoming You," and "Earth at Night in Color" will premiere between September and December.
- They will feature two narrators from the Marvel Universe - Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston.
Apple TV+ will be premiering three new documentary series this fall, each of which looks at the world from a different perspective.
Reported by Variety, "Tiny World," "Becoming You," and "Earth at Night in Color" will hit the streaming service beginning with "Tiny World" in October.
"Tiny World," narrated by Paul Rudd, premieres its first six episodes the streaming platform on Oct. 2. The nature series aims to look at the world "through the eyes of the tiniest creatures and witness the extraordinary things they do to survive." Produced by Plimsoll Productions, the documentary series was written and executive produced by Tom Hugh Jones. Dr. Martha Holmes and Grant Mansfield executive produced the series on behalf of Plimsoll.
"Becoming You," narrated by Olivia Colman, premieres its first half dozen episodes on Nov. 13. The series looks at how a child's first 2,000 days shape the rest of their lives. "Told through the eyes of over 100 children across the world, from Nepal to Japan and Borneo, each episode offers a thought-provoking look at how children learn to think, speak and move from birth to five-years-old," according to Apple TV Plus. "It underscores how different our journeys can be but ultimately tells the story of our shared humanity and community when it comes to raising children."
Lastly, "Earth at Night in Color," narrated by Tom Hiddleston, debuts six episodes on Dec. 4. The series was filmed across six continents, from the Arctic Circle to the African grasslands and "follows the moonlit dramas of animals at night, revealing new insights and never before seen behaviors." The Offspring Films documentary series is exec produced by Alex Williamson and Isla Robertson, and produced by Sam Hodgson.
These three series will follow "Long Way Up," a new motorcycle series that will star Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. That series will debut on Apple TV+ on September 18th.
