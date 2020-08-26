Apple TV+ will be premiering three new documentary series this fall, each of which looks at the world from a different perspective.

Reported by Variety, "Tiny World," "Becoming You," and "Earth at Night in Color" will hit the streaming service beginning with "Tiny World" in October.

"Tiny World" will explore the earth through the eyes of the tiniest creatures. The series will feature six episodes starting on October 2nd and be narrated by Ant-Man himself, Paul Rudd.