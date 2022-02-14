Three new Macs have appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission database.

Three new, unannounced Macs have made an appearance in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database ahead of a likely announcement from Apple.

Apple is thought to have plans to announce new products during an event on March 8 and now three unannounced Macs have appeared in the EEC database according to a new Consomac report.

The three new Macs carry the model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681. None of those match products that have already been announced which in turn suggests that these are Macs that will see the light of day for the first time next month. Apple is rumored to have a new MacBook Air and iMac in the works, among other things

Apple is also roundly expected to announce a new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity during the same action-packed event.