M1 Mac Mini Macbook Air Macbook Pro Bench HeroSource: Rene Ritchie

What you need to know

  • Three new Macs have appeared in the Eurasian Economic Commission database.
  • Products often appear in the Eurasian Economic Commission database ahead of official announcements.
  • Apple is rumored to have a new MacBook Air, iMac, and Mac mini in the works.

Three new, unannounced Macs have made an appearance in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database ahead of a likely announcement from Apple.

Apple is thought to have plans to announce new products during an event on March 8 and now three unannounced Macs have appeared in the EEC database according to a new Consomac report.

The three new Macs carry the model numbers A2615, A2686, and A2681. None of those match products that have already been announced which in turn suggests that these are Macs that will see the light of day for the first time next month. Apple is rumored to have a new MacBook Air and iMac in the works, among other things

Apple is also roundly expected to announce a new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity during the same action-packed event.

Iphone Se 2020 HeroSource: iMore

The EEC database hosts products that use encryption technologies and has often outed products ahead of official announcements. In fact, a recent addition saw what could be new iPad Air tablets pop up alongside that aforementioned 5G iPhone SE — a device that is sure to be the best iPhone for kids and those looking to stick to a tight budget.

A spring event is now looking increasingly likely and new Macs, iPads, and an iPhone seem good bets. If recent reports are correct that announcement will take place in just a few short weeks so expect more information to pop up between now and then.