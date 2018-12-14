Amazon has the DC 5-Film Collection on Blu-ray available for $39.96. That saves you about $7 off the average price. It's a steal considering the DVD version of this set is only $5 less.

This includes Blu-ray and Digital versions of Justice League, Wonder Woman, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Man of Steel, and Suicide Squad. Of course, each movie also has its own special features to peruse. This would make an amazing gift for a DC fan you know and love.

There's actually a larger sale happening on select DC hero movies which you may want to check out as well.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.