Amazon has a number of AeroGarden countertop kits on sale for today only with prices up to half off. AeroGarden's indoor hydroponic gardens are the easiest way to grow fresh herbs and vegetables throughout the year right in your own kitchen.

The AeroGarden Harvest 360 drops down to just $75 in this sale in black and white color options. It enables 6 plants to grow at a time, and supports plants up to 12 inches in size. Its control panel tells you when to add water and reminds you when to add the included plant food. It also automatically turns its lights on and off as needed to keep your plants healthy.

AeroGarden Elite 360 supports the same plant volume but adds a more advanced control panel with a vacation mode setting to help keep plants healthy when you're out of town, as well as a premium metallic finish that'll look great on your kitchen counter. It's down to $90 from its regular price of $180. Both models include Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil and Mint seed pods as well as Miracle-Gro plant food to get you started.

The last option in the sale is the larger AeroGarden Ultra. It's currently available for a record-equaling low price of $134.95 and allows you to grow 7 plants concurrently with a full spectrum 30-watt LED lighting system for maximizing photosynthesis. It comes with 7 seed pods and the necessary nutrients.

These deals expire when the day is out so, if you want to ensure you have fresh herbs all spring, add one to your kitchen today.

