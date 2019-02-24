The Amazon Assistant is Amazon's way of helping you stay on top of price comparisons, wishlist items, and your latest Amazon orders. Right now, Amazon is offering new users of the browser extension a chance to snag $3 off a future purchase of $10 or more. All you've got to do is simply download the extension to your computer. This deal is only valid for US customers who have never used the Amazon Assistant browser add-on before.

To use the discount, you must first navigate to the product you want to purchase using the Amazon Assistant extension. The discount is only valid on items sold and shipped by Amazon.com. It's also important to note your purchase must total $10 before shipping and tax for the promo to take effect. While its promotional terms state that it's not valid on digital content or Amazon gift cards, you may be able to use it on something such as a PlayStation Plus membership. Otherwise, there aren't many limitations for its use. The credit should be usable within 48 hours after the installation.

These Velcro ties are a perfect item to use it on, and a favorite of mine which truly come in handy to have around the home. If that doesn't suit you however, Amazon has a nice list of items priced at $10 and under to help you find something worthwhile.

Amazon Assistant allows you quick shortcut access to your orders, your universal registry and lists, and other popular Amazon webpages. My personal favorite feature of the add-on comes into play when you're browsing a different retail site, such as Walmart or Best Buy. The extension will enable small pop-ups under your URL bar that show Amazon's current price for the item along with a link to it directly. That can often let you know whether Amazon has price-matched the item or if they've got it available for even cheaper than the current store you're browsing.

This browser extension can be used with most major desktop browsers, including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. Internet Explorer and Safari do not seem to work with the promo credit however. You can visit this page for even more terms and conditions of this offer.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.