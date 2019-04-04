The AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse is now just cents away from its best price ever at Amazon. The lowest one of these mice has ever hit was $8.49 last November, but otherwise they normally sell for up to $11.99 on a consistent basis. Today's deal is valid on both the red and purple models of this mouse, while the silver version is a few cents higher at $9.
There's a much larger sale on AmazonBasics computer accessories and essentials where you can find more deals like this for a limited time.
AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse
This compact wireless mouse is now at one of its best prices ever in your choice of red, purple, or silver. It utilizes a small USB receiver to create a wireless connection.
$8.79
$11.99 $3 off
This compact mouse comes with a small USB receiver that you plug into your computer's USB port to enable the wireless connection. It's equipped with forward and back buttons for your thumb, along with a fast-scrolling click wheel. It can work wirelessly from up to 33 feet away from the receiver and uses AES-128 encryption to stay secure. Its laser sensor is capable of working properly on most surfaces, including glass. The mouse is compatible with Windows and Mac computers, and requires one AA battery to power on. AmazonBasics includes a one-year limited warranty with its purchase.
Over 500 customers at Amazon reviewed this mouse resulting in a rating of 3.8 out of 5 stars.
