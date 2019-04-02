Amazon has a variety of AmazonBasics Luggage and Travel Products on sale for 20% off. There's a huge selection of items to choose from, and most are at their best prices ever.

For example, the AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Backpack has fallen to $50.99. Up until today, it sold for $75. The reviews are excellent and the sale extends to a few different colors. The slim backpack is the perfect size for carry-on luggage, and there are dedicated compartments for things like laptops and smaller items. The bag's low-profile top and different grab handles make transport even more convenient.

Be sure to check out the full sale while it's still around. If you're interested in further bag optimization, this travel cable organizer is also on sale.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.