As part of its Digital Day promotion, Amazon is offering some steep savings across a range of digital comics and graphic novels. Prices start at under $1 and the sale features titles from publishers like Marvel, DC, Vertigo, and more.

These publishers are home to some of the most well-known and beloved superheroes on Earth and beyond. The volume of comic books and graphic novels these companies has published over decades is staggering, and the myriad of stories produced has truly changed the world of entertainment.

A few of the discounted comics on sale include:

Most of these comics are viewable via the free ComiXology app which is a companion to the Kindle app dedicated solely to comics, graphic novels and manga. The app is available to download on iOS and Android devices, along with Amazon tablets. You can even go to the ComiXology website to read your comics on your computer. These comics can also be read via the regular Kindle app.

If you read plenty of comics, it's worth considering a subscription to ComiXology Unlimited. For $5.99 a month, you get unlimited access to over 15,000 titles.

