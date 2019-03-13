There's still no sign of Apple's AirPower charger, but the need to conveniently charge both your iPhone and your Apple Watch still very much exists. Fortunately for you, Anker is offering 15% off its dual-purpose PowerWave Pad+ when you enter code WIREFREE15 at checkout. That takes $9 off the usual price for this charger and is the lowest we've ever seen it go.

The PowerWave+ combines a Qi charging pad for wirelessly topping up your iPhone 8 or newer and an integrated Apple Watch stand. It comes with a Quick Charge wall charger and a 6-foot PowerLine micro USB cable to plug into the back of the pad itself. The Qi charger can provide the fastest 7.5W charging to your iPhone and works through cases up to 5mm in thickness. The Apple Watch stand uses your existing charging cable to juice your watch and neatly stows it out of sight in the base of pad, keeping your nightstand or desk tidy. You can choose to prop up your watch if you use Nightstand mode or lay it flat. It might be worth picking up an extra Apple Watch charging cable to use with the stand or to have a spare when you travel.

If you don't yet own an Apple Watch and this neat way to charge it has piqued your interest, you'll be pleased to learn that the Series 3 models are pretty much all $80 off right now.

