B&H currently has the mid-2017 Apple 27-inch iMac with 5K display on sale for $1,599.99. This is a $200 savings, and one of the best prices you'll find on this powerful desktop all-in-one right now. You can also get the same price at Amazon.

This model comes equipped with a 3.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB Fusion drive. The 5K display has a gorgeous 5120 x 2880 resolution, and inside it also has a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 570 graphics card.

I sit at a 5K iMac all day and absolutely love it. The build quality of these machines is superb, it's super fast and that display is worth upgrading for alone, especially if you spend any time at all working with photos or videos. They are pricey though, so it's worth hopping on a deal when you can.

See at B&H

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.