Your Apple Watch band might not fit with every outfit you wear, but you can grab a stylish 42mm/44mm leather band from Covery to switch it out with for just $4.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code VPLQ3JIV during checkout. The code works on both the Black and Space Gray versions of this band, so you could pick the one you like most or grab both to mix things up every so often. That'll save you around $7 off their average price.

These bands both feature a stainless steel buckle to keep your Apple Watch secure while on-the-go. They're compatible with every series Apple Watch, though you'll need the correct size band that matches up with your Apple Watch's size. Covery includes an 18-month warranty with purchase of either band so you can receive a replacement or a refund if necessary. At this time, the bands feature a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Alternatively, you could snag this rugged leather Apple Watch band in retro brown for only $4.99 using promo code EWVCMWFZ during checkout.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.