Woot is offering a few refurbished models of the Apple Watch Series 2 for just $149.99. Series 2 refurbs regularly sell for around $200 at Amazon so you're saving about $50 with this sale. All of the devices in the sale are the aluminum models in 42mm size, and include Apple's Sport Band. Colors include silver, space gray and rose gold. Amazon Prime members also get free shipping.

The Series 2 is water resistant and has built-in GPS for tracking workouts. At $150, it's round $50 less than refurbished models regular sell for.

Apple Watch Series 2 features the dual-core Apple S2 processor, an OLED display twice as bright as its predecessor, plus a heart-rate sensor and GPS receiver for accurately tracking workouts. The second-generation Watch was the first to add water resistance to 50 meters and has 18 hours of battery life. The bands can be changed out for any of Apple's own as well as a bunch of third-party options to mix it up each day.

The models sold today by Woot are listed as "Scratch & Dent" which means there will be some cosmetic blemishes but they have been restored to full working order. Woot backs them with a 90-day warranty.

