Woot has a few Apple Watch Series 2 models on sale today for just $149.99. You can take your pick of 38mm or 42mm size, as well as the black/space gray or white/gold color option. The devices are in refurbished condition and have been tested to ensure full working condition, but may have some signs of cosmetic wear. They each carry a 90-day Woot warranty. Be sure to use your Amazon Prime account to avoid Woot's shipping fee.

The Series 2 is perfect for working out in thanks to its advanced health and fitness sensors, built-in GPS and water-resistance. It has an OLED display and 18 hours of battery life. Check out our in-depth review of the Apple Watch Series 2 for all you need to know about it. Refurbished Series 2 devices are around $200 from third-parties at Amazon, so today's Woot deal saves you $50 or more.

If you want a new model, there are currently some modest savings to be had on the Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon.

See at Woot

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.