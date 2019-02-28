You can save $59 on an Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon right now. The white/silver Aluminum model in 38mm size is down to only $219.99. While that's not its lowest price ever, it's just $20 more than it sold for on Black Friday so may well be worth jumping on while you can.

Apple Watch Series 3 is capable of tracking your health and fitness with its precise movement and heart rate sensors, and can sync all of it to your iPhone. It also has built-in GPS for tracking outdoor runs and cycling workouts and is water resistant to 50 meters making it perfect for swimmers. You'll get the notifications you want from your iPhone right on your wrist, and can respond using your voice or Tapback, and can even make and receive calls with its built-in mic and speaker if you want to get all Dick Tracy.

The black version is discounted by $30 if you prefer the matte black everything look. Of course, there are a bunch of bands out there to mix it up each day. You can also pick up the GPS + Cellular model from $339.

If you don't want a Series 3 and don't mind a little bit of wear and tear, you could opt for a refurbished Apple Watch Series 2. They're discounted to just $150 for today only over at Woot.

