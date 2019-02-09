Right now at Amazon, you can save $80 on an Apple Watch Series 3. The 38mm model is just $199, down from $279, while the larger 42mm model is $229, down from $309, for a limited time too. That matches the deal we saw on them during last year's Black Friday, so you don't want to let this opportunity pass you by! The Space Gray band of the 38mm model is currently sold out, though you can always switch out your band inexpensively if you don't like the white option, so don't let that stop you.

Apple Watch Series 3 is capable of tracking your health and fitness with its precise movement and heart rate sensors, and can sync all of it to your iPhone. It also has built-in GPS for tracking outdoor runs and cycling workouts and is water resistant to 50 meters making it perfect for swimmers. You'll get the notifications you want from your iPhone right on your wrist, and can respond using your voice or Tapback, and can even make and receive calls with its built-in mic and speaker if you want to get all Dick Tracy.

Apple products recently became available for sale on Amazon after the two companies seemingly settled any previous differences. It's great news for anyone who regularly shops at Amazon and wants to get their Fruit Company fix there too. You can pick up pretty much any Apple device on Amazon now which is great timing ahead of the holiday season — especially if we continued to see deals on Apple hardware like this discounted iPad from $249.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.