B&H has a couple of Apple Watch Series 3 smartwatches on sale, with prices starting at $269. Shipping is free. The deals in today's sale are some of the best we've seen since Black Friday, so if you've been eyeing one of these wearables, now is the perfect time to shop.

While not the most recent lineup, the Apple Watch Series 3 is still a super-solid option if you're looking for a high-tech wearable. Take your pick of these discounted models and look forward to health stats, seamless notifications, and more.

The Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 42mm GPS + Cellular version is available for $269. Choose from aluminum cases with either a crimson and black Nike sport loop or seashell sport loop at this price. Alternatively, if you're interested in a stainless steel case, the Space Black with Black Sport Band is down to $329 or the Space Black with Space Black Milanese Loop is just $349. Those costs save you up to $400 depending on the model you go with, and since they're the Nike+ versions, you'll get custom watch faces and integration with the Nike+ Run Club app.

Alternatively, if the Nike features aren't enticing, you have a couple of other options. Save on the Apple Watch Series 3 42mm GPS + Cellular Smartwatch with Space Black Milanese Loop, paying $349 instead of $779, or the same version with a black sport band for $329, which is $300 off.

Apple Watch Series 3 is capable of tracking your health and fitness with its precise movement and heart rate sensors, and can sync all of it to your iPhone. It also has built-in GPS for tracking outdoor runs and cycling workouts and is water resistant to 50 meters making it perfect for swimmers. You'll get the notifications you want from your iPhone right on your wrist, and can respond using your voice or Tapback, and can even make and receive calls with its built-in mic and speaker if you want to get all Dick Tracy. The bands can be changed out for any of Apple's own as well as a bunch of third-party options to mix it up each day.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.