You can save $80 on an Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon right now. The white/silver and space gray/black Aluminum models in 38mm size are both down to only $199 — the lowest we've ever seen them go. If you want the larger, 42mm version, you can get it for just $30 more — also an $80 savings on its usual price.

Apple Watch Series 3 is capable of tracking your health and fitness with its precise movement and heart rate sensors, and can sync all of it to your iPhone. It also has built-in GPS for tracking outdoor runs and cycling workouts and is water resistant to 50 meters making it perfect for swimmers. You'll get the notifications you want from your iPhone right on your wrist, and can respond using your voice or Tapback, and can even make and receive calls with its built-in mic and speaker if you want to get all Dick Tracy. The bands can be changed out for any of Apple's own as well as a bunch of third-party options to mix it up each day.

If you want to get the GPS + Cellular version, you can save $80 on those too while supplies last. Prices start at $299 — a record low for those models, too. Whenever we've seen prices this good, we've seen the watches fly off the virtual shelves and we don't expect this sale to be any different.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.