Right now at B&H, select GPS + Cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 3 are discounted with prices starting as low as $284. Though the Apple Watch is currently up to Series 4 right now, Series 3 is a fantastic smartwatch as well, especially at this price. There are a few options you could choose from today, depending on what you're looking to spend.

A couple of Stainless Steel models are included in the sale. The 42mm Apple Watch with Space Black Stainless Steel case and Black Sport Band is down to $369 from $629 — a $200 savings. If you want a metal band, you can strap on the Black Milanese Loop version which is reduced to $399 while supplies last, offering a savings of $380.

Fans of the Nike+ series are not left out of the sale with the Silver Aluminum case and Bright Crimson/Black Nike Sport Loop watch dropping to its lowest price to date at just $284 — $125 less than usual. The same watch with the Space Gray Aluminum chassis and Midnight Fog Nike Sport Loop is $299.

Shipping at B&H on these smartwatches is free. You can also elect to add a two-year AppleCare+ protection plan while ordering for an additional $49. Several Apple Watch models in the sale come with a free accessory like an AVODA Screen Protector worth $20 or an extra band to help sweeten the deal further.

Check out the entire sale if there is a particular Apple Watch style you prefer as there are many more included. These prices won't stick around forever and there is a limited supply of each watch, so don't dally.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.