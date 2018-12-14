Over at Amazon, you can save on the Apple Watch Series 4 right now. The 44mm, GPS model with Space Gray Aluminium body and black Sport Loop is down to $407.55 from its usual price of $429. Simply apply the on-page coupon for 5% off. If you want to save even more and don't need the latest, the Series 3 watch is down to $259 today, which is a $50 savings.

While a $21 savings might not seem like much, it's rare we see the latest generation of Apple products see any discounts, especially outside of large shopping holidays so it's worth jumping on this discount while it lasts.

Apple Watch Series 4 brings a new edge-to-edge screen to the wrist-worn wearable, boosts the speed and battery life, adds advanced health features like a built-in EKG and fall detection, as well as a bunch of new customizable watch faces. Check out iMore's in-depth review of the newest Apple Watch for everything you need to know about it.

With the money you save, you could pick up a pack of screen protectors or a rugged case to protect your investment, or an extra band to add a little bit of your personal style.

We're not sure how long the current discount will be available for, so don't hesitate for too long.

See at Amazon

