Over at Amazon, you can save on the Apple Watch Series 4 right now, with everything from the premium Stainless Steel models to the sporty Aluminum versions seeing discounts as high as $50. Several of the Amazon deals are also matched at B&H .

The most affordable options in the sale are the GPS-only Series 4 devices that start at $384 for the 40mm size and $414 for the larger, 44m size. However, the larger savings are to be found with the GPS + Cellular models.

Aluminum models start at $484 which is $15 less than the regular retail price and you can save $30 off the Space Black stainless steel model in 40mm. Fans of the larger 44m size can save even more with the Aluminium version starting at just $479.99 and $50 off Stainless Steel models with the Milanese Loop band. A bunch of other models also have on-page coupon codes, so it's worth having a click around and exploring the different discounts on the styles you prefer.

Apple Watch Series 4 brings a new edge-to-edge screen to the wrist-worn wearable, boosts the speed and battery life, adds advanced health features like a built-in EKG and fall detection, as well as a bunch of new customizable watch faces. Check out iMore's in-depth review of the newest Apple Watch for everything you need to know about it.

With the money you save, you could pick up a pack of screen protectors or a rugged case to protect your investment, or an extra band to add a little bit of your personal style.

We're not sure how long the current discount will be available for, so don't hesitate for too long.

